8 K-Drama actors that display their eye smiles!

Son Ye Jin is a South Korean actress. She rose to fame in 2003 for The Classic and Summer Scent, which were followed by the commercially successful A Moment to Remember and April Snow. Her early roles in films garnered her the title ‘Nation's First Love’ in Korea. She has since won various acting recognitions and acted in high-profile films including ‘My Wife Got Married’ (2008), ‘The Pirates’ (2014), the 2016 films ‘The Truth Beneath’ and ‘The Last Princess’, and ‘The Negotiation’ (2018). She has also acted in the successful television dramas ‘Alone in Love’ (2006), ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘Something in the Rain’ (2018), ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019–2020) and ‘Thirty-Nine’ (2022). Ji Chang Wook rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong-hae in daily drama series ‘Smile Again’ (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as ‘Warrior Baek Dong Soo’ (2011), ‘Empress Ki’ (2013–2014), ‘Healer’ (2014–2015), ‘The K2’ (2016), ‘Suspicious Partner’ (2017), ‘Melting Me Softly’ (2019), ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), ‘Lovestruck in the City’ (2020-2021), and ‘The Sound of Magic’ (2022), and ‘If You Wish Upon Me’(2022). Yoo Seung Ho is a South Korean actor who rose to fame as a child actor in the film ‘The Way Home’. Since then, he has starred in many television series and movie films as a child and teenager. Chae Soo Bin is a South Korean actress. She gained recognition for her role in the television series Love in the Moonlight, and transitioned into leading roles with ‘The Rebel’, ‘Strongest Deliveryman’, ‘I'm Not a Robot’, ‘Where Stars Land’, and ‘A Piece of Your Mind’. Park Seo Joon is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his starring roles in the television series ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’, ‘She Was Pretty’, ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, ‘Fight for My Way’, ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’, and ‘Itaewon Class’.