8 K-Pop idols that have the best fashion sense feat. BTS’ V, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and more

In 2011, Hyuna gained wider public recognition with the release of her first extended play Bubble Pop!. The title track sold more than three million digital copies and she became the first female K-pop solo artist to reach 100 million views on a single music video on YouTube. Later the same year, she formed the duo Trouble Maker with former Beast member Hyunseung, releasing the hit single "Trouble Maker". In 2012, she appeared in a successful duet rendition of Psy's worldwide hit "Gangnam Style" and later released her second extended play Melting, which featured the number-one single "Ice Cream". V is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS. V has released three solo tracks under the band's name: "Stigma" in 2016, "Singularity" in 2018, and "Inner Child" in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, V released his first independent song, the self-composed digital track "Scenery". He also appeared on the Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016) soundtrack alongside bandmate Jin. Mingyu is a South Korean rapper under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN under "Hip Hop Team". Kai is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO, its sub unit EXO-K, and South Korean supergroup SuperM. He debuted as a soloist in November 2020 with the release of his extended-play, Kai. Apart from his musical career, Kai has also starred in various television dramas such as Choco Bank (2016), Andante (2017), and Spring Has Come (2018). His amazing looks and best dancing skills has made him viral over and over again.