PHOTOS: 8 powerful snaps of ATEEZ members which prove that '8 makes 1 Team'

7 hours ago  |  7.8K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 8
    ATEEZ Hongjoong posing at a press conference (Pic credit - News1)

    Military Undercut!

    ATEEZ's Hongjoong makes a 'V' pose as he looks stylish in a military undercut.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 2 / 8
    ATEEZ Seonghwa poses prettily on stage (Pic credit - News1)

    Pretty Pout!

    ATEEZ Seonghwa poses prettily on stage looking handsome in a black jacket.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 3 / 8
    ATEEZ Yunho makes a heart at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Black and Blonde!

    ATEEZ Yunho looks handsome in black and blonde hair as he makes a heart at an event.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 4 / 8
    ATEEZ Yeosang makes a big heart at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Big Hearteu

    ATEEZ's Yeosang makes a big heart at an event, looking rather cute.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 8
    ATEEZ's San strikes a pose during performance (Pic credit - News1)

    Killer Stare!

    ATEEZ's San looks sharp as he strikes a pose during performance.

    Photo Credit : News1

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    ATEEZ's Mingi makes a cute face at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Flaming Red

    ATEEZ's Mingi makes a cute face at an event looking good in his flaming red hair.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 7 / 8
    ATEEZ's Wooyoung poses at a press conference (Pic credit - News1)

    Stylish glare

    ATEEZ's Wooyoung looks dapper as he poses at a press conference.

    Photo Credit : News1

  • 8 / 8
    ATEEZ's Jongho looks adorable at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Awwdorable!

    ATEEZ's Jongho looks adorable as he strikes a pose at an event.

    Photo Credit : News1