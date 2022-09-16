Gen-Z Juyeon!

Juyeon is a South Korean singer under IST Entertainment. He was discovered by a casting director while watching a concert with his family and ultimately became a trainee. He made his official debut on December 6, 2017, as the main dancer, vocalist, and visual of the eleven-member boy group THE BOYZ. Besides singing and dancing, Juyeon can speak English and Japanese, which comes in handy with the group when meeting international fans. In 2017, THE BOYZ officially debuted with the release of their first extended play ‘The First’ and its lead single ‘Boy’. In 2020, it was announced that the group will join Mnet's reality television competition ‘Road to Kingdom’. On June 12, they released their new song ‘Checkmate’ for the show's finale. The group eventually finished in first place, winning the show and securing a spot in upcoming Mnet program ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’. In 2021, THE BOYZ participated in ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, starting from April 2021, where the group finished in second place. In 2022, THE BOYZ released their seventh extended play ‘Be Aware’. On August 30, it was announced that Sunwoo would be suspending activities due to health issues.