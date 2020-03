1 / 4

PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara Kumar has a mommy's day out with Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle and Akshay Kumar are proud parents of two, their elder son is named Aarav while their little angel is called Nitara. The 6-year-old baby girl is a bundle of joy, full of energy and zest. The cute munchkin is seldom seen seeking her fitspiration from dad Akshay, while the celebrity mom Twinkle balances the fun quotient for her. Nitara is often spotted with Akshay and Twinkle in the city. Despite their busy schedule, Akshay and Twinkle both make sure he takes out time for his family members. Nitara is often seen clung to her father’s arms as they step out together. But recently, Twinkle was spotted spending some mother-daughter time with Nitara. The two were snapped in the city looking adorable together.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani