PHOTOS: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's ICONIC Hollywood friendship over the years

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's decades old friendship

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are two actors who have managed to build their careers together and remained each other's closest friends over the years. After meeting as kids in the 1980s, the two have stuck by each other through thick and thin. From winning their first Oscar together to sharing a home at one point, Affleck and Damon's friendship has been through everything. The duo is known to have absolute respect for each other not only as friends but also as fellow actors and never shy away from appreciating each other. After starting out with their first big movie role in 1992 film School Ties. Ben and Matt hit jackpot early on in their career with their joint project Good Will Hunting. The 1997 film, which the duo co-wrote and starred in went on to win Academy Awards for the duo, which became their first-ever brush with success. The duo now collaborates again for Ridley Scott's upcoming film, The Last Duel. With this film, Affleck and Damon are not only returning as co-writers but also as co-stars. Ahead of the film's October release, we take a look at their throwback moments with some of their most iconic appearances at events over the years.

Photo Credit : Getty Images