PHOTOS: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's ICONIC Hollywood friendship over the years
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's friendship is one of Hollywood's most famous ones. The childhood friends started out together in the acting world have remained close over the years. Here's a look at the duo's pictures together that reflects their close bond.
Updated: July 21, 2021 04:02 pm
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's decades old friendship
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are two actors who have managed to build their careers together and remained each other's closest friends over the years. After meeting as kids in the 1980s, the two have stuck by each other through thick and thin. From winning their first Oscar together to sharing a home at one point, Affleck and Damon's friendship has been through everything. The duo is known to have absolute respect for each other not only as friends but also as fellow actors and never shy away from appreciating each other. After starting out with their first big movie role in 1992 film School Ties.
Ben and Matt hit jackpot early on in their career with their joint project Good Will Hunting. The 1997 film, which the duo co-wrote and starred in went on to win Academy Awards for the duo, which became their first-ever brush with success. The duo now collaborates again for Ridley Scott's upcoming film, The Last Duel. With this film, Affleck and Damon are not only returning as co-writers but also as co-stars. Ahead of the film's October release, we take a look at their throwback moments with some of their most iconic appearances at events over the years.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have remained close friends since over 40 years
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon first met each other when they were kids and were introduced to each other by their moms. Despite being a part of the film business, the duo have managed to remain close over the years and their friendship now dates back to over 40 years.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's light-hearted offscreen moment
One of the best things about Damon and Affleck's friendship is that they are known to maintain a quirky rapport with each other offscreen. The duo is also known to have made friendly jabs at each other during interviews, thus showing their close bond with each other.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Matt and Ben's candid click as they share a conversation during an event
Whenever Matt and Ben get together, it seems the duo has a lot to discuss. The actors have been spotted at several events sharing intimate conversations with each other. We are assuming given their busy schedules, the duo makes sure to catch up with each other during major events such as awards shows and movie premieres.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Matt Damon sharing a secret with bestie Ben Affleck on the red carpet
True friends don't need a time and place to discuss important things and it looks like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are one of those. Several photos of the duo from public events show them indulging in heart-to-heart conversations. If there's a red carpet friendship you should be jealous about it, it's definitely these two.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
When Ben Affleck and Matt Damon won 'Guys of the Decade' award
In 2016, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon won one of the quirkiest honours and it was the Guys of the Decade Award at Spike TV's Guys' Choice awards 2016. The duo suited up to accept this big honour and Ben jokingly mentioned how it was their dream to win this award since they were little boys.
Photo Credit : Getty Images