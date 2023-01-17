BIGBANG's Taeyang

Taeyang is a South Korean singer, songwriter and dancer. He made his debut in 2006 as a member of the South Korean boy band BIGBANG. While the debut was met with lukewarm receptions, their follow-ups cemented their popularity, becoming one of the best-selling digital groups of all-time in Asia and one of the best-selling boy bands in the world. Following the release of several albums and extended plays with his group, Taeyang pursued a solo career in 2008, releasing his first extended play, Hot. The EP was acclaimed by critics and went to win the award for Best R&B & Soul Album at the 6th Korean Music Awards. Hot was followed by his first full-length studio album, Solar (2010), that garnered sales of over 100,000 copies. His second studio album, Rise (2014), peaked at number 112 on the US Billboard 200, becoming the highest ranking album by a Korean soloist in the chart, while its lead single, Eyes, Nose, Lips, peaked at number one on the Billboard K-pop Hot 100, giving him his first solo chart-topper on that chart. Taeyang released a new digital single 'VIBE' on the 13th. Since it has been about 6 years since the album as a solo artist, not BIGBANG, since the 3rd regular album 'WHITE NIGHT' released in 2017, expectations were high for Taeyang's return early on. In particular, this album drew attention to Taeyang's musical change as it is the first solo album released by Taeyang, who recently left his original agency, YG Entertainment, and moved to THEBLACKLABEL, led by Teddy. Having solid vocal skills and unrivaled timbre, as well as having outstanding performance skills within the team, those who were united by the common point melted their strengths intact through this collaboration. 'Vibe', a combination of synergy between the two, began to record significant results on music charts and YouTube right after its release, followed by a dance challenge that opened the way for a global hit.