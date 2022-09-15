BLACKPINK look beautiful as they fly off to L.A.

On September 15, BLACKPINK were seen at the airport flying to L.A. to conduct the promotional activities for the MV ‘Shut Down’ and album ‘BORN PINK’. Dressed in comfortable yet pretty outfits, the members greeted the fans as well as the paparazzi. BLACKPINK will release their second full-length album 'BORN PINK' on the 16th at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). The album includes the title song 'Shut Down', 'Pink Venom', 'Typa Girl', 'Yeah Yeah Yeah', 'Hard to Love', 'The Happiest Girl', 'Tally', and 'Ready For Love'. In this regard, YG Entertainment was confident that "the songs will show the team's unique identity." As it is a comeback with a full group after about two years, the members' resolve is also special. BLACKPINK said, "We are really excited to be able to share BLACKPINK's unique identity in 'BORN PINK'. Through this album, we will show our amazing sound further.” Previously, they released the MV teaser for ‘Shut Down’. The melodies of Paganini's classic number 'La Campanella', sampled sensually, gave a strong sense of addictiveness. On the mysterious and sophisticated beat, the song 'Keep watching me Shut it Down' was completed with Rosé's unique tone. The intense sound that came out with the rising atmosphere left a deep impact in harmony with Lisa's gesture. The streets in the music video were filled with objects with the titles of BLACKPINK's hit songs. This reminds us of the past music journey with fans, raising expectations for the main part.