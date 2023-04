BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA

BLACKPINK officially became the first Korean group to headline Coachella with their announcement as the music festival’s 2023 lineup. The girls, who are between shows of their BORN PINK World Tour, onto their encore stops, came prepared and wanting to shake up the stage. Presenting some of their biggest hits to their chart-topping solo releases, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa had the crowd dripping in BLACKPINK colours by the end of their shows on both weekends. Presenting Korean traditionally inspired outfits as well as incorporating more elements into their stage’s look, the girls seemed very excited to charm the crowd. Here’s a look at their stage and some highlights from their performances.