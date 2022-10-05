Diva

BLACKPINK member Jisoo has always been a fashion frontrunner, having taken her class to luxury brands, now being the global ambassador for quite a few notable names, including jewellery giant Cartier as well as high-end label Dior. She has maintained an impeccable front having conducted herself as the face of many popular projects and has appeared for promotional activities for years. While her looks have become a hot topic for dissecting and even imitating, one of her possessions has been gravely overlooked- her hair. Jisoo is usually seen with straight hair styled to perfection and sans accessories keeping it classic and top notch. She has rarely experimented with it, much to the delight of her fans and it has proven to be quite a good choice considering how fabulous she looks in her dark locks. Here are some of our favourite hair looks from BLACKPINK’s eldest.