RM's Airport pics

RM of BTS arrives at Incheon International Airport on September 13th and greets them before departing for LA, USA. On the 15th of next month, BTS will hold a concert to pray for the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. With the anthology album 'Proof', BTS is not only on the US Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200' for 12 weeks in a row, but also on various charts such as 'World Album' and 'Top Current Album Sales', showing an irreplaceable class. proved In addition, his name was listed as representative songs such as 'Dynamite', 'My Universe', and 'Butter' on the Billboard 'Global 200' and 'Global (Excluding the US)' charts, and through individual activities, it was listed on several charts. RM released his first solo mixtape, ‘RM’, in 2015. In 2018, he released his second mixtape, ‘Mono’, which peaked at number 26 on the US Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in chart history. He has also collaborated with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, and Lil Nas X. In 2019, Big Hit Entertainment released the song ‘Persona’ as a trailer for BTS' EP ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’, performed as a solo by RM. Persona debuted at number 17 on Billboard's YouTube Song Chart. Three months later, on July 24, 2019, RM featured on the fourth official remix of Lil Nas X's ‘Old Town Road’, entitled ‘Seoul Town Road’, in which he infused...his English-language verse with a surprisingly good Southern twang’. On December 29, it was announced that RM would feature on Younha's track ‘Winter Flower’, released on January 6, 2020. RM also featured on ‘Don't’, the lead single of Korean singer eAeon's second solo album released on April 30, 2021.