BTS' Jin

On June 13, 2013, Jin made his debut as one of the four vocalists in BTS with their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. Kim released his first co-produced track, a solo single from the album Wings titled Awake, in 2016. The song peaked at number 31 on the Gaon Digital Chart and number six on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in the United States. In December 2016, he released a Christmas version of Awake on SoundCloud. On August 9, 2018, the second solo by Jin, Epiphany, was released as a trailer for BTS' then-upcoming compilation album Love Yourself: Answer. The song was described as a building pop-rock melody by Billboard and contains lyrics discussing self-acceptance and self-love. The full version of the song was eventually released as a track on Answer, peaking at number 30 on the Gaon Digital Chart and number four on the US World Digital Song Sales chart. In October, he was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by South Korean president Moon Jae In along with other members of the group. He released his third solo song with BTS, Moon, on the 2020 studio album Map of the Soul: 7. Moon has been described as a power pop song addressed to BTS fans. In 2016, he collaborated with bandmate V on the single It's Definitely You, released as part of the Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth original soundtrack, and later received a co-nomination for Best OST at the 2017 Melon Music Awards. In October 2021, Jin sang the main theme for the TvN drama series Jirisan. Titled Yours, the single's release was accompanied by a music video featuring footage from the show. On December 4, Jin released the short song Super Tuna as a gift to fans in celebration of his 29th birthday. It quickly became viral after an accompanying performance video was posted on the BTS YouTube channel that same day. The video ranked first on YouTube's World Popular Music Video for eight consecutive days and trended in 56 countries, including Korea, Peru, and Singapore. A subsequent dance challenge arose on TikTok, with videos using the sound receiving over 141.8 million cumulative views in 10 days.