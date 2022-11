BTS' Jungkook

On November 12th, BTS announced on their official Twitter, "Jungkook participated in the official soundtrack and will be part of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.” He is expected to shine on the stage of the opening ceremony. The opening ceremony will be held on November 20th at 7:30 PM IST at Qatar Al Beit Stadium. Meanwhile, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will begin on November 21st. Jungkook is a South Korean pop singer. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Jungkook has released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Begin’ in 2016, ‘Euphoria’ in 2018, and ‘My Time’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. He also sang the soundtrack for the BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho, titled ‘Stay Alive’. In 2022, he was featured on the single ‘Left and Right’ by American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, which peaked at number 22 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The second, a future bass song titled ‘Euphoria’, was released with an accompanying nine-minute short film on April 5, 2018, as the introduction to the third part of BTS' ‘Love Yourself’ series. Produced by DJ Swivel, the song charted at number five on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100. Its full studio version was included on BTS' Love Yourself: Answer compilation album, released on August 24. The third solo, ‘My Time’, off the band's 2020 studio album Map of the Soul: 7, is a strobing R&B song about forgoing teenage experiences because of his career, and charted at number 84 on the US Billboard Hot 100. ‘Euphoria’ and ‘My Time’ are the first and second longest-charting solo tracks among K-pop singers on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, having spent a record 90 and 85 weeks respectively on the ranking.