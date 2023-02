BTS members at Paris Fashion Week

The 2023 Paris Fashion Week was a powerful display of fashion and memorable moments. Be it Kylie Jenner’s Lion head outfit or Doja Cat’s all-red look, there were plenty of instances to talk about. However, some of our favourite moments stem from the attendance of the multiple K-pop stars who made their way to the French city. These include the BTS members, Jimin, J-Hope and SUGA who made their marks at various fashion events and the fans went into a frenzy at their arrival. The former two left first with J-Hope starting off with a remarkable entrance at the 2023 Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Paris on January 19. This was followed by Jimin and J-Hope making a joint appearance at the Dior Men's Fall-Winter 2023-2024 Fashion Show where they easily stole the limelight. J-Hope’s third special guest invite was for the Hermès Homme Winter show where he really became the main event. Finally, SUGA made his way to Paris as the brand ambassador for Maison Valentino where he attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023 Show on January 25 and was Here are all their fabulous looks.