BTS' Jimin

During middle school, he attended Just Dance Academy and learned popping and locking dance. Prior to becoming a trainee, Jimin studied contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts and was a top student in the modern dance department. After a teacher suggested he audition with an entertainment company, it led him to Big Hit Entertainment (now BIGHIT MUSIC). Once he passed the auditions in 2012, he transferred to Korean Arts High School, graduating in 2014. Jimin debuted as a member of BTS on June 13, 2013, and holds the position of vocalist and dancer in the group. As the group began with a hip-hop concept, he had a strong masculine feel as he danced to songs like ‘No More Dream’. Under BTS, he has released three solo songs: ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’, and ‘Filter’. ‘Lie’ was released in 2016, as part of the group's second Korean studio album, ‘Wings’. It was described as stunning and dramatic, conveying dark undertones and emotions that helped reflect the overall concept of the album. Just taking his solo tracks, one can understand how he is able to change his dance forms flawlessly. ‘Serendipity’ is an upbeat, slow-paced song with a lot of beautiful instrumentals. To further enhance the song, Jimin relied on his contemporary dance skills and it was absolutely entrancing. The smooth voice coupled with his smooth moves, it was an absolute killer and many fans still watch his performance to this day. ‘Lie’ has a more sultry feel to it with the R&B style instrumental coupled with the heavy lyrics. While Jimin still used contemporary dance, it was more aggressive and expressive to display the anger and suspicion that the lyrics carry. His dance was enough to make the fans understand the true meaning of the song even if one doesn’t understand the language.