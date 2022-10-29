All the celebrities that attended the charity event feat. BTS' RM, J-Hope and more

Actor Hyeri, BTS J-Hope, singer Zico, and IVE’s Yujin pose for a photo at the 'W Korea 17th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Charity Event' held at the Nuri Ballroom of the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, Seoul on October 28th. Kim Woo-bin is a South Korean actor and model. He began his career as a runway model and made his acting debut in the television drama White Christmas. He subsequently gained attention in A Gentleman's Dignity, and made his breakthrough with School 2013 and The Heirs. Hwasa, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and television personality currently signed to RBW. She debuted as a member of the girl group Mamamoo in 2014. She made her debut as a solo artist in February 2019, with the digital single "Twit". Moon Ga-young is a German-born South Korean actress. She is best known for her roles in Heartstrings, EXO Next Door, Tempted, Welcome to Waikiki 2, Find Me in Your Memory, True Beauty, and Link: Eat, Love, Kill. Park Jin-young, known mononymously as Jinyoung, and formerly as Jr. and Junior, is a South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter. He is a member of the boy band Got7 and boy band duo JJ Project. Ji Chang Wook rose to fame for playing the lead role of Donghae in daily drama series Smile Again (2010–2011), and had notable lead roles in television series such as Warrior Baek Dong Soo (2011), Empress Ki (2013–2014), Healer (2014–2015), The K2 (2016), Suspicious Partner (2017), Melting Me Softly (2019), Backstreet Rookie (2020), Lovestruck in the City (2020-2021), and The Sound of Magic (2022) and If You Wish Upon Me (2022). He did a great job at playing the hot headed and initially immature prince who becomes a mature king in love.