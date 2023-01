SUGA

On January 10, it was noted that BTS member SUGA is leaving for an overseas schedule. While it was not announced as an official work visit, reports came in about it being for a possible fashion event taking place in Los Angeles. Soon after, keen-eyed fans noticed SUGA’s airport look and observed that he was dressed in Valentino from head to toe. Dressed in a hoodie and loose-fitting jeans along with a thick jacket and sneakers, even his accessories like a small bag and a bucket hat were from the same Italian luxury fashion house. Netizens also mentioned that the jacket seemed to be from an unreleased collection from the brand. On the other hand, NBA Asia reported that SUGA will be attending the basketball game between LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets on January 14 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. An event named, The Korean Heritage Night, has been planned for the same day for which the BTS member may have been invited. Previously, SUGA met up with the Golden State Warriors team during their visit to Japan and it became a hot topic. We look forward to seeing more of the BTS member interacting with more basketball players.