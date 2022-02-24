PHOTOS: Check out the girl next door Priya Prakash Varrier’s style transformation; It is commendable

The girl next door Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight internet sensation with just her wink. After the teaser of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love was released on social media, the netizens went crazy over the actress. The actress has managed to create a comfortable position for herself in the industry over the years and even enjoys a loyal fanbase.
Besides her girl next door appearance, Priya Prakash Varrier is creating a buzz for herself in the fashion game. From rocking ethnic to nailing casual wear, the star has proved her dress sense with some noteworthy attires.
She has gained the attention of fashionistas and fashion police with some bold choices. Priya Prakash Varrier is a budding trendsetter in the fashion department. The fans are constantly paying attention to what will be her next ensemble. The actress also leaves no chance to impress the fans. Let us have an overview of her recent attires.
Photo Credit : Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Prakash Varrier definitely made some heads turn with this dashing outfit.
Priya Prakash Varrier is rocking this red desi attire with a fun hairdo
Priya Prakash Varrier is a fresh breath of air in this halter top and denim skirt.
Priya Prakash Varrier is a sight-to-behold in his extravagant white dress and she is making it work.
Priya Prakash Varrier has done the boho look right with this purple lehenga.