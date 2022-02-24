PHOTOS: Check out the girl next door Priya Prakash Varrier’s style transformation; It is commendable

1 / 6

The ultimate girl next door

The girl next door Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight internet sensation with just her wink. After the teaser of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love was released on social media, the netizens went crazy over the actress. The actress has managed to create a comfortable position for herself in the industry over the years and even enjoys a loyal fanbase. Besides her girl next door appearance, Priya Prakash Varrier is creating a buzz for herself in the fashion game. From rocking ethnic to nailing casual wear, the star has proved her dress sense with some noteworthy attires. She has gained the attention of fashionistas and fashion police with some bold choices. Priya Prakash Varrier is a budding trendsetter in the fashion department. The fans are constantly paying attention to what will be her next ensemble. The actress also leaves no chance to impress the fans. Let us have an overview of her recent attires.

Photo Credit : Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram