ENHYPEN's Heeseung

On June 1, 2020, Heeseung was introduced as a contestant in the CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment reality survival show ‘I-LAND’. He was a trainee from Big Hit Entertainment (now known as BIGHIT MUSIC). On September 18, 2020, he ranked 5th place by global votes and became a member of the boy group ENHYPEN. On November 30, he debuted in ENHYPEN with the release of their first mini album ‘Border : Day One’. ENHYPEN is composed of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Niki. The group's name, Enhypen, was introduced during the live broadcast of the final episode of ‘I-Land’. Etymologically, Enhypen derives its name from the hyphen symbol (-), representing ‘Connection, Discovery, & Growth’. Similar to how a hyphen connects different words to create new meanings, ENHYPEN aims to come together to connect, discover and grow together to form a new act. In February 2021, Border: Day One received a platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA), the group's first certification in the country. On March 25, 2021, Belift announced that Enhypen would make their comeback at the end of April. A trailer titled ‘Intro: The Invitation’ was released on April 5, announcing their second extended play ‘Border: Carnival’. The EP was released in conjunction with its lead single ‘Drunk-Dazed’. On April 8, it was announced that the album pre-orders had surpassed 370,000 copies in three days. By the day before its release, album pre-orders surpassed 450,000 copies. It also debuted at number nine in World Albums, number four in Top Album Sales, number four in Top Current Album Sales, and number six in Tastemaker Albums. In addition, ENHYPEN made their first appearance at number 18 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, and ‘Drunk-Dazed’ entered at number three in World Digital Song Sales.