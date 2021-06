1 / 8

Abhay Verma charming fans on social media

Abhay Verma is an emerging actor in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in a couple of television series and Bollywood movies. He was born on July 27, 1998, and hails from Panipat, Haryana. Abhay shifted to Mumbai to make a career in the field of acting. The actor completed his schooling from St Mary School, Chandigarh and started with modelling for various brands. He is known for appearing in the web-series, Little Things, Marzi and The Family Man. Recently, Abhay Verma received a lot of praises for his performance in the second season of The Family Man, where he played the character of Kalyan aka Salman. The actor has been setting the internet on fire with his good looks as he is often spotted sharing pictures of himself. Here are the pictures of Abhay Verma that will steal your heart. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Abhay Verma Instagram