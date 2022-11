The cast of Christmas Carol

On Christmas eve, the lifeless body of a teenage boy is found in the water tank. The body belongs to an 18-year-old boy with mental disabilities, Joo Wol Woo. Despite clear signs of brutal violence, the social worker has the boy's grandmother, who is suffering from dementia, sign the death certificate stating the cause of death as an accidental drowning. Following the incident, the grandmother dies alone from distress, and after losing all his loved ones, the victim's twin brother, Joo Il Woo, is left on his own to seek justice. To his dismay, however, the world turns a blind eye to a teenage orphan struggling with poverty, and Il Woo finds himself completely alone in his journey to avenge Wol Woo's death: He determines that it is about time he has to take the law and justice to his own hands. Jinyoung is a South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter. He is a member of the boy band GOT7 and boy band duo JJ Project. He made his acting debut in the drama Dream High 2 (2012) followed by a series of supporting roles until he landed a main role in He Is Psychometric (2019). He made his film debut in the independent film A Stray Goat (2016). Song Geon Hee is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his role in the hit television series Sky Castle (2018–2019). Kim Young-min is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in television series My Mister (2018), Crash Landing on You (2019), The World of the Married (2020), and Military Prosecutor Doberman (2022).