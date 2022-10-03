Hansika Motwani is one of the busiest stars in the South right now. Aside from impressing the fans with her acting prowess, the Maha star also keeps the fashion mongers hooked with her sartorial choices of attire. One of her recent ensembles in a black floral lehenga with a complimenting jacket is also worth taking cues from.
Keeping in tune with her outfit, the stunner opted for beautiful silver jhumkas and bangles as accessaries. As for the hair, she tied her long tresses in a low ponytail. Her light matt makeup also went well with her traditional avatar.
Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the star has garnered the attention of the fashion police with her desi avatar. Her social media feed is flooded with chic ethnic wear. During the SIIMA Awards this year, Hansika Motwani walked the red carpet in a pretty sheer gown with sequined detailing.
Now, let us decode her ethnic look step by step.
Hansika Motwani looks pretty as a picture in a black lehenga with a colorful floral print.
The matching jacket with a colorful print has taken the attire a notch higher.
Completing her outfit of the day, she donned silver jhumkas and bangles.
She tied her tresses in a low ponytail. The hairstyle added sharpness to her look.
Hansika Motwani looked beautiful with matt makeup. However, she kept her makeup on the lighter side.
