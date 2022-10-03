Hansika Motwani makes for a pretty picture in a black floral lehenga

Hansika Motwani is one of the busiest stars in the South right now. Aside from impressing the fans with her acting prowess, the Maha star also keeps the fashion mongers hooked with her sartorial choices of attire. One of her recent ensembles in a black floral lehenga with a complimenting jacket is also worth taking cues from. Keeping in tune with her outfit, the stunner opted for beautiful silver jhumkas and bangles as accessaries. As for the hair, she tied her long tresses in a low ponytail. Her light matt makeup also went well with her traditional avatar. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the star has garnered the attention of the fashion police with her desi avatar. Her social media feed is flooded with chic ethnic wear. During the SIIMA Awards this year, Hansika Motwani walked the red carpet in a pretty sheer gown with sequined detailing. Now, let us decode her ethnic look step by step.