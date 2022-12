BTS' Jin

On December 13, BTS’ Jin entered his bootcamp and we are sad to see him go. Jin was scouted by Big Hit Entertainment for his looks while walking down the street. At the time Kim was studying acting and had no background in music. Subsequently, he auditioned for Big Hit as an actor before becoming an idol trainee. On June 13, 2013, Jin made his debut as one of the four vocalists in BTS with their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. Jin released his first co-produced track, a solo single from the album Wings titled Awake, in 2016. The song peaked at number 31 on the Gaon Digital Chart and number six on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in the United States. In December 2016, he released a Christmas version of Awake on SoundCloud. On August 9, 2018, the second solo by Jin, Epiphany, was released as a trailer for BTS' then-upcoming compilation album Love Yourself: Answer. The song was described as a building pop-rock melody by Billboard and contains lyrics discussing self-acceptance and self-love. The full version of the song was eventually released as a track on Answer, peaking at number 30 on the Gaon Digital Chart and number four on the US World Digital Song Sales chart. In October, he was awarded the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by South Korean president Moon Jae In along with other members of the group. He released his third solo song with BTS, Moon, on the 2020 studio album Map of the Soul: 7. Variety writer Kim Jae Ha described Moon as a power pop song addressed to BTS fans. Moon peaked at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart and number two on the World Digital Song Sales chart.