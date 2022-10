BTS in Busan

BTS Yet to Come in BUSAN was a one of a kind concert for the fans of the group who were excited to see the seven on stage once again. Being created for city Busan’s bid for the upcoming World EXPO, the show had free ticketing and saw participation in thousands in-person while millions joined online through live broadcast. The septet made it worthwhile for the fans as they performed a stellar setlist including a first time show of their highly anticipated song ‘Run BTS’, complete with a new choreography. Fan favourites UGH and Butterfly received genuine reactions from the crowd as they cheered in happiness. Here are some of the highlights from the concert.