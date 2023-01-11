SEVENTEEN's The8

The8 is a Chinese singer and dancer based in South Korea. He is a member of the South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN and its subunit Performance Team. In 2019, he had his official solo debut and served as one of the two dance mentors in the Chinese survival show Youth With You. Ha Ji Won is a South Korean actress. She is best known for the historical dramas Damo (2003), Hwang Jini (2006), and Empress Ki (2013), as well as the melodrama Something Happened in Bali (2004), the romantic comedy series Secret Garden (2010), The King 2 Hearts (2012) and the medical drama Hospital Ship (2017). She has starred in several films and television series, and is one of South Korea's most sought after and critically acclaimed actresses, particularly known for her versatility in pulling off roles in various genres such as action, comedy, horror, drama, sports and medical. THE BOYZ is a South Korean boy band formed and managed by IST Entertainment. The group debuted on December 6, 2017, with the lead single Boy from their debut EP The First. The group is composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric, and previously Hwall until his departure from the group in October 2019. Hyuna debuted as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in February 2007. After leaving the ensemble shortly after, Hyuna subsequently left JYP Entertainment and joined the girl group 4Minute, under Cube Entertainment. 4Minute debuted in June 2009 and went on to become one of the most popular girl groups in the country. In 2010, Hyuna began a solo career with a style she described as performance-oriented music. Kim Ji Hoon is best known for his romantic comedies on television such as The Golden Age of Daughters-in-Law (2007), Love Marriage (also known as Matchmaker's Lover, 2008), Stars Falling from the Sky (also known as Wish Upon a Star, 2010), and My Cute Guys (2012). In 2010, he also appeared in the film Natalie, and cable mystery series Unsolved.