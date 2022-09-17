A mini look book on the various outfits worn by PENTAGON members

PENTAGON made their official debut on October 10, 2016, with 10 members, including the members eliminated from Pentagon Maker, E'Dawn, Shinwon, and Yan An. On the same day, Pentagon released their first Korean EP ‘Pentagon’ comprising seven tracks including the lead single ‘Gorilla’, and held their debut showcase. The EP peaked number seven on the Gaon chart and remained top 10 for two consecutive weeks in the Japan's Tower Record Kpop weekly chart. Later, the group released their second EP ‘Five Senses’. Rappers Wooseok and Yuto contributed lyrics to the lead single of the EP titled ‘Can You Feel It’. It was described as a medium-tempo hip-hop song that combines a strong beat with a cheerful guitar riff and an intense brass sound. In 2018, PENTAGON released their sixth Korean EP ‘Positive’ which features six tracks including lead single ‘Shine’. The song eventually became a sleeper hit by word of mouth from listeners due to its unique melody and powerful choreography. Since its release, the lowest it placed on Melon's daily chart was in the 500s, but it slowly rose to number 186 on April 29. A month after its release, on May 1, the track rose to number 95 at Melon's real-time chart. Pentagon participated in Mnet's reality television competition ‘Road to Kingdom’, which aired from April to June. For first performances - Song of King, the group performed Hui's arrangement of Block B's ‘Very Good’ with reimagined Mad Max concept. They were ranked second in the first contest rankings. For the second round with the theme of 'My Song', PENTAGOn chose ‘Shine + Spring Snow’ as songs that best capture their team's story. It was the last time PENTAGON would perform together before the eldest member Jinho enlisted for his mandatory military service as an active duty soldier.