Janhvi Kapoor spotted post gym workout

Janhvi Kapoor loves to work out and the actress is often spotted by the paparazzi as she heads out to the gym, or her pilates or yoga sessions. Janhvi is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, and she always manages to take out time for a workout despite her busy schedule. The actress, who was last seen in the film Mili, was recently spotted by the paparazzi as she headed to her car post her gym workout.