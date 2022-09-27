Jeon Yeo Been and Nana

On September 27, Jeon Yeo Been and Nana came together for the press con for their upcoming film ‘Glitch’. The drama tells the story of a young woman who tries to track down her missing boyfriend with the help of a UFO-watching club. Hong Ji Hyo (Jeon Yeo Been) comes from a rich family. She has a steady job, obtained through family connections. One night, her boyfriend of four years suddenly disappears. As she goes in search of him, she tries to uncover the truth behind a mysterious secret with the help of a community of UFO watchers, including Heo Bora (Nana). Jeon Yeo Been is a South Korean actress. Jeon Yeo Been rose to prominence for her performance in the independent film ‘After My Death’ (2018) which earned her the Actress of the Year Award at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival and the Independent Star Award at the 2017 Seoul Independent Film Festival. Her career continues to rise after she starred in the television series ‘Vincenzo’ (2021) and the crime action film ‘Night in Paradise’ (2021). Im Jin Ah, known professionally as Nana, is a South Korean singer, actress and model known for her work as a group member of the South Korean girl group After School and its subgroups, Orange Caramel and After School Red. As an actress, Nana starred in various television dramas such as ‘Love Weaves Through a Millennium’ (2015), ‘The Good Wife’ (2016), ‘Kill It’ (2019) and ‘Justice’ (2019). In 2020, Nana was announced to star in a mystery thriller film Confession, based on a Spanish film ‘Contratiempo’ (The Invisible Guest), alongside So Ji Sub and Yunjin Kim. In April 2020 it was announced Nana would join Park Sung Hoon as the lead actress for KBS's upcoming drama ‘Into The Ring’. The drama gathered anticipation due to the series being based on the screenplay by Moon Hyun Kyung.