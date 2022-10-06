K-Stars shine on the red carpet of BIFF 2022

On October 6, many stars came to greet their fans and see their films/dramas on the big screen in Busan International Film Festival 2022. Jeon Yeo Been, Jung Hae In, Ok Taecyeon, Kim Yoo Jung, Park Jihoon, Shin Ha Kyun, Han Ji Min and more look absolutely amazing in their outfits! The Busan International Film Festival, held annually in Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. The first festival, held from 13 to 21 September 1996, was also the first international film festival in Korea. The main focus of the BIFF is to introduce new films and first-time directors, especially those from Asian countries. Another notable feature is the appeal of the festival to young people, both in terms of the large youthful audience it attracts and through its efforts to develop and promote young talent. Jeon Yeo Been is a South Korean actress. Jeon Yeo Been rose to prominence for her performance in the independent film After My Death which earned her the Actress of the Year Award at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival and the Independent Star Award at the 2017 Seoul Independent Film Festival. Ok Taecyeon is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and entrepreneur. He is the main rapper of the South Korean boy band 2PM. In 2010, Ok Taecyeon debuted as an actor in the Korean drama ‘Cinderella's Sister’ and since then has starred in ‘Dream High’ (2011), ‘Who Are You?’ (2013), ‘Wonderful Days’ (2014), ‘Assembly’ (2015), ‘Let's Fight, Ghost’ (2016), ‘Save Me’ (2017), ‘The Game: Towards Zero’ (2020), ‘Secret Royal Inspector & Joy’ (2021) and ‘Vincenzo’ (2021), as well as the movies ‘Marriage Blue’ (2013) and ‘House of the Disappeared’ (2017).