Photos: Kalidas Jayaram and his adorable childhood moments

The childhood of Kalidas Jayaram

Kalidas Jayaram is the son of prominent South star Jayaram and his better half, actress Parvathy. Being born in a family of actors, he had early exposure to the industry. Kalidas Jayaram made his debut as the child artist from the 2000 flick Kochu Kochu Santhoshanga. He shared screen space with his dad in the film at the early age of seven. If we take a quick look at the actor's Instagram handle, we will get to see many adorable moments from those precious times. Although childhood is a special journey for all, but when one has had the opportunity to wander about the sets of his father's films, the experience goes to a whole new level. Only by going through some of these throwback stills of Kalidas Jayaram we can get a fair idea about Kalidas Jayaram.

Photo Credit : Kalidas Jayaram Instagram