1 / 5

Epitome of handsomeness

Kalidas Jayaram is one such actor in the Tamil industry, who can impress you with both, fine acting chops and dashing looks. If we are talking about films, he as an actor is nothing less than a visual treat to watch. In just a few movies, he has proved that he has the potential of a versatile actor. While in Putham Pudhu Kaalai, he gave a new definition for a gay man in Paava Kadhaigal, he has proved how intense he can get when it comes to playing a role. Also, one will be surprised to look at his Instagram pictures and know that this is the same man, who played a gay role in the Paava Kadhaigal, his transformation for the role is beyond amazing. Coming to his dashing looks, he is someone who can make anyone's day with handsomeness and a cute smile. The actor's Instagram photos are all about his perfectly styled hair, dapper outfits and more such things which we can go on and on about for the whole day. From shirtless pictures to dapper suited-up pictures, Kalidas will make you drool over his looks and here is the proof. Read ahead to see:

Photo Credit : Kalidas Jayaram Instagram