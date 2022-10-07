The National-Award Winning actress Keerthy Suresh attended the star-studded screening of the forthcoming film Chill Friday. The Dasara actress opted for a red co-ord set and paired it with a multicolored shirt. She tied her tresses in a ponytail and wore black heels. The Mahanati star donned golden earrings for the event and kept her makeup minimal.
In addition to this, Sundeep Kishan and Vishwak Sen also graced the occasion. The Michael star kept his outfit of the day cool and comfy with a black T-shirt, matching denim, and an off-white shirt. As for the footwear, he donned sports shoes.
Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen looked handsome in a brown velvet-blocked jacket over a black kurta and pajama. He completed the look with black loafers.All three made a dazzling appearance at the event.
Now, let us take a closer look at their fashionable ensembles for the screening.
