20th Century Girl Press Conference

Set in the year 1999, ‘20th Century Girl’ follows the first love and friendships of a high school student. Bo Ra (Kim Yoo Jung) is a 17-year-old high school student. She is good at taekwondo and has a bright and positive personality. She is also a member of the broadcasting club at her school. Woon Ho (Byeon Woo Seok) is a member of the same broadcasting club. Bo Ra is best friends with Yeon Doo (Noh Yoon Seo), who attends the same school. Yeon Doo has a crush on fellow student Hyun Jin (Park Jung Woo). Yeon Doo asks Bo Ra to find out everything about Hyun Jin, while she goes to the U.S. to have heart surgery. After that, Bo Ra begins to observe Hyun Jin closely and she gathers information about him from his friend Woon Ho. During this time, Bo Ra becomes close to Woon Ho and also Hyun Jin. Kim Yoo Jung debuted as a model for a confectionery brand at the age of four. After her acting debut in 2003, she became one of the best known child actresses in Korea since then, after gaining public attention for starring in television series ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012) ‘May Queen’ (2012), ‘Golden Rainbow (2013), ‘Secret Door’ (2014) and ‘Angry Mom’ (2015). She also starred in the films ‘Commitment’ (2013), and ‘Circle of Atonement’ (2015). She was nominated Best New Actress in Blue Dragon Film Awards for playing Kim Hwa Yeon in ‘Thread of Lies’ (2014). She hosted the music show Inkigayo from November 2014 to April 2016. She took on her first leading role in historical romance drama ‘Love in the Moonlight’ (2016) and starred in romantic comedy film ‘Because I Love You’ (2017), television drama ‘Clean with Passion for Now’ (2018), ‘Backstreet Rookie’ (2020), mystery thriller film ‘The 8th Night’ (2021) and historical fantasy romance drama ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ (2021).