PHOTOS: Krithi Shetty carries these saree looks with utmost elegance

Krithi Shetty's gorgeous saree looks

Uppena fame Krithi Shetty has carved a niche for herself with only a handful of projects. The other thing for which the actress remains in the news is her impressive wardrobe choices. She is steadily strengthening her position as a new-age fashionista and is simultaneously giving the other trendsetters in the industry a run for their money. When one takes a closer look at her versatile closet, her charming saree looks make a case for themselves. On several occasions, Krithi Shetty has rocked an ethnic ensemble gracefully. The Bangarraju actress looks great in every attire but is a sight to behold in the desi avatar. With delicate features and beautiful long tresses, the star makes a mesmerizing girl next door. If you still have any doubts, have a look at these captivating stills of the actor making heads turn in a saree.

Photo Credit : Krithi Shetty Instagram