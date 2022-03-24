PHOTOS: Krithi Shetty carries these saree looks with utmost elegance

    Krithi Shetty's gorgeous saree looks

    Uppena fame Krithi Shetty has carved a niche for herself with only a handful of projects. The other thing for which the actress remains in the news is her impressive wardrobe choices. She is steadily strengthening her position as a new-age fashionista and is simultaneously giving the other trendsetters in the industry a run for their money. When one takes a closer look at her versatile closet, her charming saree looks make a case for themselves. On several occasions, Krithi Shetty has rocked an ethnic ensemble gracefully. The Bangarraju actress looks great in every attire but is a sight to behold in the desi avatar. With delicate features and beautiful long tresses, the star makes a mesmerizing girl next door. If you still have any doubts, have a look at these captivating stills of the actor making heads turn in a saree.

    Photo Credit : Krithi Shetty Instagram

    Stunner in Green

    The actress looks like an absolute diva in this green saree with an aqua blue border.

    Photo Credit : Krithi Shetty Instagram

    Dancing your troubles away

    This pic of Krithi Shetty tapping her foot in a saree will make your heart sing.

    Photo Credit : Krithi Shetty Instagram

    At work

    The star is seen attending an event in a pink and blue semi saree.

    Photo Credit : Krithi Shetty Instagram

    Shinning bright in yellow

    She is making quite an impression in this mesmerizing yellow saree.

    Photo Credit : Krithi Shetty Instagram

    Kicking in the New Year

    Kirthi Shetty wishes all a happy new year as she poses in another pink and blue semi saree.

    Photo Credit : Krithi Shetty Instagram