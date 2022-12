The Cast of Island

Sung Joon, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, and Cha Eun Woo serve us looks as they pose for the camera in their black and white outfits! The stars attended the press conference for their upcoming drama ‘Island’ which will premiere on December 30, 2022. The drama depicts the journey of characters who are destined to fight against the evil that is trying to destroy the world. Director Bae Jong said, “The original (webtoon) is limited in its explanation of the characters, so we made a story to the extent that it is acceptable in the drama. It was a fascinating experience. It was the first time all of the cast members raised their hands (expressing their desires) to play the role. Cha Eun Woo waited for his role for a year and a half ago, and told me how interested he is to play the character.” He also further stated, “The casting process was much easier than I thought it would be, so it made me feel a greater sense of responsibility.” Fans are excited to see how the story unfolds, especially Cha Eun Woo, who will be playing a different character than in earlier series.