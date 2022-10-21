The cast of 'Decibel'

The story unfolds when a bomb that responds to sound is discovered at the center of the city. This terror attack occurs following an incident that happened one year ago in a submarine, and important figures such as a submarine commander, reporter, and a member of the Defense Security Support Command come together to try and stop the bomb. Kang Do Young (Kim Rae Won) is a Navy submarine commander. He’s a key figure linked to the submarine incident that was the cause of the terror attack. Oh Dae Oh (Jung Sang Hoon) is a passionate reporter. Cha Young Han (Park Byung Eun) is a member of the Defense Security Support Command. Lee Jong Sukdebuted in 2005 as a runway model, becoming the youngest male model ever to participate in Seoul Fashion Week. Lee Jong Suk's breakthrough role was in ‘School 2013’ (2012). He is also well known for his roles in ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’ (2013), ‘Doctor Stranger’ (2014), ‘Pinocchio’ (2014), ‘W’ (2016), ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (2017), ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’ (2019), and ‘Big Mouth’ (2022). Cha Eun Woo, is a South Korean singer, actor, and model under the label Fantagio. He is a member of the South Korean boy band ASTRO. In 2018, Cha Eun Woo starred in the web drama ‘Top Management’. He was later cast in the JTBC romantic comedy series ‘Gangnam Beauty’, his first leading role on television. He saw a rise in popularity after the series aired. Kim Rae Won is a South Korean actor. He first rose to fame with his appearances in the 2003 romantic comedy series ‘Cats on the Roof’, and movies such as ‘My Little Bride’, ‘Sunflower’, ‘The Prison’, TV series ‘Love Story in Harvard’, ‘Gourmet’, ‘A Thousand Days' Promise’, ‘Punch’, ‘Doctors’, and ‘Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me’.