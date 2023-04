Just Married

Actor couple Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In got married in a beautiful ceremony on April 7 in the presence of their family and loved ones. Having been active in the entertainment industry for a long time, Lee Seung Gi who started out as a singer and now boasts successful acting as well as variety star careers, alongside Lee Da In who has herself risen to fame with famed portrayals, had a star-studded guestlist showering blessings and love on the two. Soon after the ceremony, their agencies shared official wedding photos of the couple who tied the knot in a dream-like ceremony which was hosted by Yoo Jae Suk, with FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki singing for them. Netizens have dubbed it an ‘award ceremony wedding’ as the large number of guests was enough to make you feel as if it were a popular Korean awards night. Today we take a look at the newly married couple’s wedding photos.