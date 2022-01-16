PHOTOS: A look back at Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's romantic moments together

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet recently announced their split after 16 years of togetherness. The couple who were married for six years and share two kids recently announced in a joint statement that they have decided to part ways. Momoa taking to his Instagram account shared a statement that said, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible Living the Prayer May Love Prevail." While the couple's split has come as a shock to fans, we take a trip down memory lane to celebrate and relieve their iconic romance through these pictures that capture the former couple at their happiest moments. Over the years, we have seen Momoa and Bonet make several public appearances and every time the duo walked the red carpet, they gave some serious couple goals. From holding hands on the red carpet to cuddling up with each other, these photos take us back to the amazing romantic moments shared by the two in happier times.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shared a major PDA moment on the red carpet during their appearance at InStyle Awards in 2015. The duo shared a romantic kiss on the red carpet, thus leaving their fans going all gaga over their sweet romance.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shared a great family moment at the premiere of Aquaman in 2018 as the couple posed along with their kids Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa and Lola Iolani Momoa and also Jason's mother Coni Momoa for a gorgeous snap.
We love this snap of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet because of how adorable they look in it. Jason can be seen sweetly hugging Lisa during their appearance at the premiere of The Red Road in 2014.
This photo of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet captures the duo's most romantic moment as they gaze into each other's eyes. We bet fans will be miss seeing this red carpet cuteness now that the couple has decided to part ways.
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa looked picture perfect when they walked hand-in-hand at the red carpet premiere of the actor's AppleTV+ series See. We loved how the couple also sported matching looks as Lisa turned up wearing a suit. Among many others, this is also one of our favourite fashion outings of this former couple.