PHOTOS: A look back at Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's romantic moments together

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet's red carpet romance

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet recently announced their split after 16 years of togetherness. The couple who were married for six years and share two kids recently announced in a joint statement that they have decided to part ways. Momoa taking to his Instagram account shared a statement that said, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible Living the Prayer May Love Prevail." While the couple's split has come as a shock to fans, we take a trip down memory lane to celebrate and relieve their iconic romance through these pictures that capture the former couple at their happiest moments. Over the years, we have seen Momoa and Bonet make several public appearances and every time the duo walked the red carpet, they gave some serious couple goals. From holding hands on the red carpet to cuddling up with each other, these photos take us back to the amazing romantic moments shared by the two in happier times.

Photo Credit : Getty Images