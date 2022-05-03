PHOTOS: A look back at Princess Charlotte's sweet family moments with Prince William & Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte is enjoying her seventh birthday, which serves as a reminder of how quickly the little princess is maturing. However, on the eve of their only daughter's birthday on Monday, Prince William and Duchess Kate revealed three new images of her. Charlotte's stunning photographs were shot last weekend in Norfolk, England, by her mother, who celebrated 11 years of marriage to William on Friday. On her 7th birthday, let's take a look back at her sweet moments with her family.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In honor of Princess Charlotte's upcoming 7th birthday, Will and Kate shared three photos of their only daughter. Princess Charlotte looks just like her father in the photos released Sunday, where she's seen jubilantly hugging the family dog.
Photo Credit : Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram
Princess Charlotte's outfit matched her mom at Easter Sunday services with the royal family.
Princess Charlotte looked sweet in this year's Cambridge family Christmas card photo, which was taken on holiday in Jordan.
Charlotte gives the camera a cheeky grin in her family's newly released 2018 Christmas Card.
Princess Charlotte coordinated with her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, for their holiday card, wearing a festive olive green sweater over a white blouse
