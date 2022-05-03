PHOTOS: A look back at Princess Charlotte's sweet family moments with Prince William & Kate Middleton

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte is enjoying her seventh birthday, which serves as a reminder of how quickly the little princess is maturing. However, on the eve of their only daughter's birthday on Monday, Prince William and Duchess Kate revealed three new images of her. Charlotte's stunning photographs were shot last weekend in Norfolk, England, by her mother, who celebrated 11 years of marriage to William on Friday. On her 7th birthday, let's take a look back at her sweet moments with her family.

Photo Credit : Getty Images