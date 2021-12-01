PHOTOS: Money Heist cast set red carpet on fire with their style ahead of season 5 finale premiere

1 / 7

Money Heist cast set red carpet on fire

The Money Heist cast is often seen wearing red jumpsuits and the famous Salvador Dali facemask. However, at a photocall for the presentation of the last section of the fifth season of the Spanish drama on Tuesday night, the actors of the blockbuster Netflix series looked unrecognisable. La Casa de Papel, the high-octane Spanish drama, returns for a final volume of five episodes. Will all of the gang make it out alive, especially since they are still trapped inside the bank, not to mention that they are dealing with a hostage revolt? However, the second and final part of season 5, which will bring 'Money Heist' to an end, premieres on Netflix on December 3.

Photo Credit : Getty Images