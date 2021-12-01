PHOTOS: Money Heist cast set red carpet on fire with their style ahead of season 5 finale premiere

The Money Heist cast is often seen wearing red jumpsuits and the famous Salvador Dali facemask. However, at a photocall for the presentation of the last section of the fifth season of the Spanish drama on Tuesday night, the actors of the blockbuster Netflix series looked unrecognisable. La Casa de Papel, the high-octane Spanish drama, returns for a final volume of five episodes. Will all of the gang make it out alive, especially since they are still trapped inside the bank, not to mention that they are dealing with a hostage revolt? However, the second and final part of season 5, which will bring 'Money Heist' to an end, premieres on Netflix on December 3.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Ursula, who portrays Tokyo in the action-packed performance, impressed on the red carpet in a black gown with daring slits that complemented her figure.
Miguel Herran, who plays Aníbal Cortes aka Rio, poses for the cameras at the red carpet with Ursula.
Esther Acebo, a Madrid native best known for her role as Monica Gaztambide in the TV series, was another leading woman who strutted her thing on the red carpet.
Other members looked in high spirits and posed for the event
Najwa Nimri, who portrays Alicia Sierra, a policewoman inspector in the television series, posed beside lvaro Morte, who rose to fame as 'The Professor' in the series.
Enrique Arce, who plays the role of Arturo Roman shine on the red carpet.