Pooja Hegde captured outside a gym

Pooja Hegde is an inspiration for new-age fashion lovers. Whenever she steps out, fans take notes of her impressive style. Today, the Radhe Shyam actress was clicked outside a gym in Santacruz, Mumbai. The diva nailed another breezy look with a white top and denim shorts. She completed her outfit of the day with black sunglasses and wore a white pair of sports shoes. Also, this is not the first time, Pooja Hegde has given cues to ace a workout attire. On regular intervals, she has shelled out both fitness and fashion goals with her pictures. Another thing well-known about the stunner is that she is a total fitness junkie and swears by pilates to keep that picture-perfect physique in shape. Now, let us see some latest pictures of the Beast actress.