1 / 5

Casuals at her best

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation in India when her wink act from the movie Oru Aadar Love went viral. The wink made her a celebrity among the youth of India as she captivated the hearts of young guys with her wink. She became so popular that people began referring to her as the ‘wink girl.’ After the great success of her first film ‘Oru Adaar Love’, the film, which was created on a shoestring budget, she has already established herself as a safe bet for the producer and directors. The actress recently bagged two blockbuster hits in Telugu itself- Nithiin starrer Check and Teja Sajja starrer Ishq: Not a love story. Apart from film, Priya Prakash Varrier is very active on social and enjoys a huge fan following. If one looks at her Insta feed, you can get all fashion cues for today's genx girl. Priya, being 21 years old, gives major fashion cues with her cute and stylish outfit. From crop tops to baggy jeans, Priya Prakash Varrier's outfits is the perfect guidebook for any college-going girl.

Photo Credit : Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram