Rakul Preet Singh's voguish looks

Rakul Preet Singh has proved her mettle as an actor not just in the South, but also in Bollywood. After stepping into acting with the 2009 Kannada film Gilli, the star has delivered some memorable performances in numerous movies like Dhruva, Nannaku Prematho, Venkatadri Express, Spyder, and De De Pyaar De, to name a few. Apart from this, she is also a major source of inspiration for fashion mongers. Her sharp features and persona make her a perfect candidate to carry any attire with utmost grace. The Aiyaary actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday today and on this special occasion, we will be revising her top looks over the years. From short dresses to sarees to pantsuits, the Attack actor knows how to grab eyeballs with every ensemble. Let us take a look at some of the most appealing attires of the birthday star Rakul Preet Singh.