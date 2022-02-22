PHOTOS: Ram Pothineni is the ultimate trendsetter when it comes to fashion; Yay or Nay?

1 / 6

Fashionista Ram Pothineni

Ram Pothineni has rightfully earned the name for the Energetic Star as he brings a certain amount of dynamism to the table. After proving his acting prowess with performances in films like Kandireega, Masala, Pandaga Chesko, and Nenu Sailaja, the actor is slowly exploring the fashion game most subtly. The star has the female fans drooling over his chocolate boy looks. With perfect looks, a killer smile, and impeccable fashion sense, he has got it all. Coming to his wardrobe, the actor definitely tries to experiment with his fashion choices, however, he is sure to stick to certain basic rules. Whatever the star dons, becomes a fashion trend, and rightly so. The fashion police is in awe of this dapper fashionista, who is setting a new benchmark with his every look. Well, let’s not just discuss but have a look at some of Ram Pothineni’s best ensemble to date.

Photo Credit : Ram Pothineni Instagram