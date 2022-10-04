SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan

Jeonghan is a South Korean singer and performer under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN under 'Vocal Team'. The rest of the group members are S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015 with the extended play (EP) ‘17 Carat’, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list. SEVENTEEN has released four studio albums, twelve EPs and three reissues. SEVENTEEN is considered a self-producing idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many other aspects of their music and performances. They perform as one group and are divided into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each with a different area of specialization. They have been labeled Performance Kings, Theater Kids of K-Pop, and K-Pop Performance Powerhouse by various domestic and international media outlets. In 2022, SEVENTEEN announced their ‘Team SVT’ project ahead of their sixth fan meeting, Seventeen in Caratland. They debuted a new group logo after the three-day event. On April 15, SEVENTEEN released an English-language digital single titled ‘Darl+ing’ ahead of their fourth studio album, ‘Face the Sun’. The album was released on May 27 with the lead single ‘Hot’. They also released their first film, ‘Seventeen Power of Love: The Movie’. In May 2022, Pledis Entertainment announced that Seventeen would embark on their third world tour 'Be the Sun'. On July 18, 2022, SEVENTEEN released the repackage of their fourth studio album, ‘Sector 17’, along with its lead single ‘_World’. The remixed version of the song featuring British singer Anne-Marie was released on August 26.