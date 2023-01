The cast of Phantom

Phantom is a movie depicting the real ghost's unstoppable operation and the desperate struggle of the suspects trapped in a remote hotel to break through suspicion and escape, suspected of being spy ghosts planted by an anti-Japanese organization in the Japanese Government-General of Korea in Gyeongseong in 1933. Sol Kyung Gu as Junji Murayama who is a Japanese police officer who used to be a soldier, but was deposed from the Police Department and dispatched as a communication officer and supervisor within the Government-General. Lee Ha Nee plays the role of Park Cha Kyung, an employee of the communication department that records cryptograms. Park So Dam plays the role of Yuriko, who is a powerful figure in the Joseon government-general, who became the direct secretary of the general political affairs chief even though she is a Korean. Park Hae Soo plays the role of Kaito, the captain who directs the entrapment investigation to find the spy within the Governor-General and Seo Hyun Woo played the role of Cheong Gye Jang, a timid character with sharp deciphering skills as a communication and code cracker. People like MAMAMOO’s Solar, SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo, Park Bo Gum, Lee Joon Gi, SHINee’s Minho, Ong Seongwu, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Ji Hoo and more.