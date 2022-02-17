PHOTOS: Sivakarthikeyan’s memorable moments with wife & kids

1 / 6

Sivakarthikeyan with wife & kids

Don actor Sivakarthikeyan is celebrating his 37th birthday today. On this special day, we would like to explore the side of the star which usually does not get much attention. Yes, he is a Kollywood heartthrob and yes, he has countless fans, but apart from all this, the actor is also a devoted husband and a doting father. When one scrolls Sivakarthikeyan’s social media handle, they can see numerous posts dedicated to his family and loved ones. He celebrates Pongal in the most traditional way. Last August, the father of two, introduced his son Gugan Doss to the world in a memorable way. He shared a photo with his newborn and the actor can be seen kissing him on the forehead. For those who don’t know, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi have known each other all their lives, and taking things up a notch, they tied the knot on 27 August 2010.

Photo Credit : Sivakarthikeyan Twitter