The cast of The Glory

Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Park Sung Hoon, Lim Ji Yeon and more look picture perfect in the press conference for the upcoming revenge thriller drama The Glory coming on December 31. This drama depicts the story of a woman whose soul was shattered by violence in her childhood and the desperate revenge she has prepared meticulously throughout her life and those who fall into the vortex. Writer Kim Eun Sook explained, "Seeing that victims of school violence want a sincere apology, not realistic compensation, the victim loses human honor and glory at the moment of violence." Writer Kim Eun Sook said that as a parent with a high school student, she thought she should deal with the topic of school violence. She said, “The words that hurt most victims are, ‘So you didn’t do anything wrong.’” “That’s right. I worked with the mindset of making 'nothing wrong' as her mission,” she said. This is Song Hye Kyo’s most unique role and we cannot wait to see her on screen again! Lee Do Hyun is her male lead in the drama and the drama itself will be released in two parts- one releasing in December and second part in March. There are 16 episodes in total!