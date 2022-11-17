Cast of Reborn Rich

The drama follows Yoon Hyun Woo (Song Joong Ki) who is a devoted, hard-working, and loyal secretary to the Jin family, which runs the lucrative Sunyang Group business empire. But one day, he is ruthlessly betrayed by the family, who frame him for embezzlement. He dies shortly after – but is miraculously brought “back to life” when he wakes up inside the body of the youngest male member of the family – Jin Do Joo. After he realizes what has happened, he decides to take revenge. He hatches a plan to overthrow Jin Yang Cheol (Lee Sung Min), the cold-blooded and money-hungry CEO of Sunyang Group. Yoon Hyun Woo plots to use his new “identity” to formulate a hostile takeover of the group – and punish the people who killed him. But what role will be played in all this by a dogged public prosecutor named Seo Min Young (Shin Hyun Been), an anti-corruption investigator who becomes known as the “Sunyang Group Grim Reaper?” Song Joong Ki rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the hit films A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021). Shin Hyun Been's next breakthrough came from 2019 onward. In 2019 she was cast as the female lead of tvN's crime mystery Confession, followed by the 2020 ensemble cast thriller film Beasts Clawing at Straws in which Shin got nominated at the 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards. After her standout role as a resident and then fellow of General Surgery in the 2020-2021 medical series Hospital Playlist, she has taken on many roles.