Srinidhi Shetty's ethnic stylebook

Srinidhi Shetty is one of the most talented actors in the South film industry. The actress rose to fame for her role opposite Yash in the blockbuster franchise, KGF: Chapter and KGF: Chapter. After that, there has been no stopping for Srinidhi. She has proved her mettle as one of the rising actresses. Apart from her film trajectory, the star also remains in the limelight for her ethnic fashion sense. When one has a look at her closet, her desi attires make a strong case for ethnic wear. Be it sarees or anarkali dress, Srinidhi knows how to carry every ethnic outfit with utmost grace and aura. We love her ethnic stylebook and they're definitely steal-worthy for festive and wedding looks. Check out below